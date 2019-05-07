- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Cincinnati, Ohio.

- The Ticketmaster pre-sale for WWE NXT "Takeover: XXV" will begin this Thursday, May 9 at 10am ET using the code WWEBPT. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on Friday morning. As noted, the next Takeover event will take place on Saturday, June 1 from Bridgeport, CT at the Webster Arena. Doors are scheduled to open at 6:15pm ET that night.

- No Way Jose is hoping for a match with Lars Sullivan after last night's RAW segment that saw Lars fight off Jose and destroy members of the conga line. Jose took to Twitter and called Lars out.

Jose wrote, "Hey yo, @LarsSWWE .. let's run that back! #RAW #SDLive"

You can see Jose's tweet below: