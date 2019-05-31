Wrestling Inc.'s Andy Malnoske spoke with Mick Foley's daughter, Noelle Foley, over WrestleMania weekend at WrestleCon. Foley discussed why her WWE tryout was so difficult and gave her thoughts on the women's revolution in WWE.

Back in 2016, WWE filmed a series for the WWE Network called, Holy Foley! The reality show followed around Mick Foley and his family, along with Noelle training to become a wrestler. When it came to her WWE tryout, Foley noted it was overwhelming at times because she was not only just learning how to wrestle, but had a lot of eyes on her while doing so.

"Filming while training was incredible nerve-racking, it's like you're just learning but then you have all these eyes on you, and cameras, and trainers," Foley said. "Even when I had my tryout, I looked out of the corner of my eye and I see Triple H, and I'm like, 'Oh my goodness.' My tryout was with girls that were already signed, so it was a bit overwhelming at times, but it's cool looking back like, 'Wow, I actually did that.'"

Foley also gave her thoughts on how far the women's division has come in WWE. At WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte in the main event to become the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion

"It's really amazing to see women are main-eventing, if someone said this 15 years ago they would laugh in your face," Foley said. "Now, they're the main event on the card at WrestleMania."

