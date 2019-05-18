The National Wrestling Alliance announced this afternoon that they have posted the full match for NWA Women's Champion Allysin Kay (Sienna) vs. Marti Belle on their YouTube channel.

The match was Kay's first title defense and it took place last week at Ring of Honor's War of the Worlds in Chicago.

Kay won the title during the NWA Crockett Cup PPV last month on April 27 from Santana Garrett. Jazz was the former champion but had to vacate the title for personal reasons.

So for those who were interested in watching the match, can watch it above.

You can read NWA's initial announcement below: