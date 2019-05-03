NWA announced today that NWA Women's Champion Allysin Kay will have her first title defense on May 12 at Ring of Honor's War of the Worlds in Chicago. Marti Belle was also announced as her opponent.

Last Saturday during the NWA Crockett Cup PPV, Kay won the NWA Women's Championship against Santana Garrett. After medical and personal reasons Jazz had to relinquish the title that she held since 2016.

Other matches that have been announced so far for War of the Worlds in Chicago are:

* ROH & IWGP Tag Team Champions The Guerillas of Destiny vs. The Briscoes

* ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Jay Lethal vs. PCO

* NWA National Champion Colt Cabana vs. James Storm

* EVIL and SANADA vs. Satoshi Kojima and Yuji Nagata

You can read NWA's announcement below: