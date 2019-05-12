A couple of days ago, NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis asked UK fans where they would like to see him defend the title and against whom? The replies included Davey Boy Smith Jr. Will Ospreay, Zack Sabre Jr, PAC, and the current IWGP Heavyweight Championship Kazuchika Okada.

Well, today Aldis took notice especially about the comments being about Okada, which he teased fans with posting, "anything is possible."

His full quote was: "Very interesting list of names coming up in the replies to this...some new, some expected. And even though I was referring to Brits, Okada still gets mentioned (for the record I hear ya folks, anything is possible)."

Last month at the Crockett Cup Aldis retained the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Marty Scurll.

As I think ahead to my upcoming trip back to the motherland, I'm curious, where would Brit fans like to see me defend the #tenpoundsofgold and against whom? ???? pic.twitter.com/YgoRNj6BxZ — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) May 10, 2019