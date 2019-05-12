- The above video is from the WWE Performance Center's YouTube Channel. In the video, Alicia Taylor talks to NXT stars Kavita Devi and Marina Shafir about being in NXT and being a mom. They discuss the trade-offs, sacrifices, and the joys of being a mother and an NXT Superstar.

- NXT Johnny Gargano shared a touching tribute about his mother on Twitter. Gargano explained how she would make different costumes for him when he was younger and how she supported his dreams. You can read the thread below:

She supported this crazy dream of mine since day one. I wouldn't be the performer or more importantly.. the person I am today if it weren't for her sacrifices.



Nothing I can do will even begin to repay her for that.#HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/H64H7wOmA6 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) May 12, 2019

- WWE 2K19 shared a Mother's Day post that honors all the moms out there and shared the video game versions of WWE Superstars and mom's Maryse, Trish Stratus, Lacey Evans, and Brie Bella.

You can see the photo below:



