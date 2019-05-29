- As seen above, AEW has released the entrance video wall for "Best Friends" Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta. They defeated Angelico and Jack Evans at Saturday's AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

- AEW has removed Pac from the promotional material for the June 29 Fyter Fest event in Daytona Beach, FL. Pac has been advertised to team with Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr. to face The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Tickets went on sale for the event this afternoon and we will keep you updated on sales.

As seen below, a mystery man is now being advertised to team with The Lucha Brothers. Pac's AEW future has been up in the air following the creative differences that led to his match with "Hangman" Adam Page being pulled from Double Or Nothing. The match ended up being taped in England and released on YouTube. Stay tuned for updates on Pac's AEW status.

- AEW Executive Vice President Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks noted on Twitter that he has re-watched Double Or Nothing twice. He commented on how proud he is of the AEW crew.

"Rewatched double or nothing from top to bottom twice now. No words can describe how proud I am of how great our crew worked! This recipe works and I can't wait to keep it going," Jackson wrote.

