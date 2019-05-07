- As noted, Naomi was recently inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs Alumni Hall of Fame at the 2019 Induction Ceremony in Houston, Texas. WWE posted this new video of Naomi at the event.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky saw Heavy Machinery defeat the team of Shelton Benjamin and Jinder Mahal.

- Paige has announced Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville for next Tuesday's WWE SmackDown episode. Paige announced the match after Rose and Deville defeated Ember Moon and Carmella on this week's show. Video from the segment is below: