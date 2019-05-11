To help promote her family's biographical film, Fighting With My Family, Paige appear on the ComicBook Nation podcast to talk a bit about her time as SmackDown General Manager.

Back in April of 2018, Paige was named the new GM after retiring from the ring due a neck injury. She would hold down that role until December when the McMahon family decided to remove the General Manage position from the show. On her podcast appearance Paige said she missed that former position, but was confident WWE creative would find her another place in the company.

"I was sad, because I loved that role," Paige recalled. "I had such a good time with it and it pushed my boundaries a little bit because I had multiple promos in a day and I wasn't used to that. So it really helped me grow creatively and professionally. But I was excited about another role. I was like, 'Okay, no worries,' because I knew the WWE would take care of me. They always do."

Since then, Paige has been paired up with Asuka and Kairi Sane, who will face Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville on this Tuesday's SmackDown. In a separate interview with Uproxx, Paige noted she had pitched potential managerial roles with Ronda Rousey and Asuka in the past.

"It wasn't going to be that specific tag team, but I was always pitching the idea of managing someone, even if it was Ronda Rousey, or Asuka by herself," Paige revealed. "You know, because the thing is with Asuka and Kairi, it's just that their English isn't too great right now. They're incredible wrestlers, like the best wrestlers that I feel like we have, but sometimes you need to have the talking on the microphone, as much as people think we don't need it, we do.

"So I pitched the idea to Asuka, but then Paul Heyman called me and said that pretty much I was going to be the female version of him, but with these two instead, and I was super-excited about it. Slowly but surely we're creating a really cool bond between the three of us. I know it looks kind of weird at first, you know, the dynamic of having this pale goth chick and then these beautiful Japanese wrestlers who are very colorful and vibrant like unicorns. So the dynamic is very strange, but I think as the weeks go on people are really going to fall in love with it."