- WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently gave the commencement speech at Robert Morris University for their 2019 graduation. She also received an honorary doctorate from RMU. Above is video from the event.

- WWE stock was up 1.54% today, closing at $81.22 per share. Today's high was $81.71 and the low was $79.22.

- Paige responded to fan criticism over the new "Kabuki Warriors" name for Asuka and Kairi Sane, revealing that they chose the name. They originally wanted to be called The Kabuki Girls, as we noted in Paige's post-SmackDown promo last night.

Paige wrote today to a fan, "You know it was the girls who chose their name right? Well technically they wanted "kabuki girls" but it was changed to kabuki warriors. Chill"

