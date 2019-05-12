Patricio "Pitbull" Freire stunned Michael Chandler just 61 seconds into their main event fight Saturday at Bellator 221, as the featherweight champion added the lightweight title to his collection.

Freire connected and finished Chandler in the main event live on DAZN from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Douglas Lima, a former welterweight champion, advanced in the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix with a second round knockout of Michael Page, while former WWE superstar Jake "Jack Swagger" Hager choked out T.J. Jones for a win.

Complete main card results can be found below:

Patricio "Pitbull" Freire def. Michael Chandler via KO (strike) at 1:01 of Round 1 to become the new Bellator lightweight champion

Douglas Lima def. Michael Page via KO (strikes) at :35 of Round 2

A.J. McKee def. Pat Curran via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Jake Hager def. T.J. Jones via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 2:36 of Round 1

Tywan Claxton def. James Bennett via TKO (strikes) at 2:09 of Round 3