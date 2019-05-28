Paul Heyman recently spoke with Yahoo Sports to give an inside look at his relationship with Brock Lesnar. Heyman said the two are connected in a way that is "once-in-a-lifetime."

"The respect, admiration and the honesty between Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman is 100 percent authentic," Heyman said. "We are fantastic business partners, associates and best of friends because we are violently honest with each other, no punches pulled, no sensitivities honored, uninhibited approach to both business and friendship in which anything can be said as long as it's heartfelt.

"That has always been the way between us, since the first day we met. I cannot imagine having that level of openness with anyone else of Brock's stature and I don't know if he could trust getting that openness from anyone else except the person that has been with him since the day that he debuted on WWE television. It's a lot like everything else involving Brock Lesnar, it's quite unique, different from anyone else, it doesn't fit any standard definition."

Regarding Lesnar's importance to WWE, Heyman said he's so important to the company because no one can match up to him.

"I think the general public and even those who aren't fans of Brock Lesnar but admire his greatness, don't truly have the mindset of understanding how unique and how rare and how once-ever Brock Lesnar truly is," Heyman said. "Brock Lesnar is so important to WWE because no one on the face of the planet can match up against Brock Lesnar. There is no one on any roster in mixed martial arts or sports entertainment that can compare to the resume, the accomplishments or the ability of Brock Lesnar. He's a once-ever athlete and a once-ever performer."

He continued, "I think Brock Lesnar is the most underrated, underappreciated talent in the history of WWE. I think Brock Lesnar deserves credit for being the best in-ring performer in this or any other generation. No one moves like him, no one has matches like him. There's nothing standard about a Brock Lesnar match. It's a completely different style than anyone else is employing."

Heyman also gave a look at his promos that begin with the patented "Ladies and gentlemen..." introduction. Heyman's promos are influenced by his father, who was a personal injury attorney.

"I always know how I'm ending [when I prepare and cut a promo]," Heyman revealed. "I know the point that I'm making — the big finish — how I'm getting to the big finish and what's the turning point that takes me home. In crafting any promo it's a lot like when I grew up and I went and watched my father, who was a personal injury attorney, perform in front of juries. It's where I get the name advocate from, because my father was an advocate. I watched my father make the case and that's what I try and do in terms of promos, I try and make the case."