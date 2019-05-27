Paul Heyman recently spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to promote tonight's WWE RAW with Brock Lesnar announcing who he will cash in his Money In the Bank title shot against.

Heyman was asked about last week's viral moment that saw Lesnar use the MITB briefcase as a boombox on RAW. Heyman said it's called a "Beastbox" now.

"First of all, it's not a Boombox, it's a "Beastbox." Secondly, whatever Brock Lesnar listens to is Brock Lesnar's business," Heyman said. "And should Brock Lesnar want to reveal what music he listens to, he will do so in the biggest forum possible. Not with me spilling the beans like it's some gossip item. That's Brock Lesnar doing something impromptu and deciding to have a little fun at everyone's expense on Monday Night Raw."

Heyman also shared his thoughts on the WWE Wild Card Rule and said it added to the Superstar Shakeup this year.

"I view the "Wild Card Rule" as the other shoe dropping within this year's roster Shake-Up," Heyman said. "It happened the week after — people were assigned to Raw, people were assigned to SmackDown Live. Then it was, "Oh, by the way, here is a bonus: up to four can go in between the brands on any given show." I think instead of doing a roster Shake-Up like last year, this year it was one better because you got the bonus of the "Wild Card Rule." That's the way I look at it, and I would suggest my viewpoint is far more intelligent than anyone else's viewpoint out there. So now people should be enlightened."

Regarding his role on the WWE creative team, Heyman said he likes the speculation. He also said working with Ronda Rousey was a life-changing experience for him.

"I like the speculation as to where my role is and where my role isn't in WWE because I think people should have the opportunity to simply enjoy the product, not worry about if Paul Heyman is involved in this idea or Paul Heyman wasn't involved in that idea. I had a blast working with Ronda Rousey. Working with Ronda Rousey was a life-changing experience for me, and I hope I get a chance to work even more with Ronda Rousey in the future.

"There are other people that I contribute to their presentation at the moment, but it's not public knowledge. It is speculation, and I would rather leave it that way. If you're noticing what I'm doing behind the scenes, then you're missing the point of what I want you to pick up on, which is the characters and the storylines. I'm glad that many people don't know what I'm doing right now because it gives them an opportunity to simply judge the product, and oh my God, enjoy the product for what it is," Heyman said.