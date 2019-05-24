- Above is new video of AJ Styles introducing the WWE Championship Collection of collectible figures from Hero Collector. The comprehensive collection of 16-page magazines come with a polyresin 1/16 scale Superstar statue that stands 4.5-6 inches tall. They currently retail for $7.99 and subscribers will receive a free gift of a 1/16 scale WWE ring styled display plinth. Full details on the sets are available at this link. They have sets for AJ Styles, John Cena, Charlotte Flair, The Undertaker, Braun Strowman, The Rock, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Intercontinental Champion "Demon King" Finn Balor and Sasha Banks.

- Former WWE and TNA star "The Pope" Elijah Burke turns 41 years old today.

- Paul Heyman took to Twitter to issue a warning to WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, his challenger Dolph Ziggler and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, on behalf of Money In the Bank briefcase holder Brock Lesnar.

Heyman wrote, "Memo to @WWERollins and / or @TrueKofi (or perhaps even @HEELZiggler): Good Evening Gentlemen. My client and I have been considering all options. Here's the one thing that's absolutely positively GUARANTEED: @BrockLesnar is in control. That's not a prediction. That's a spoiler!"

Lesnar is scheduled to be on Monday's RAW to reveal who he will cash in on, but it's believed that he will use his title shot for a rematch against Rollins at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on June 7.

