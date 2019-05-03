Tonight WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Peyton Royce took to Twitter to do a Q&A. She answered questions about what her favorite wrestling move is, her favorite match, about the pose that the IIconics do, her favorite ring gear, and other questions.

Below are highlights from her Q&A:

Her favorite wrestling move to use in the ring:

"Spanish Fly"

Her favorite match she has been in:

"WM."

Her favorite match in NXT:

"Ruby, Asuka & Ember."

The idea behind the IIconics pose:



"10 things I hate about you x one delirious night at a live event x Xavier Woods collaboration."

Her favorite ring gear:

"Super ShowDown, Elimination Chamber & WM gears."

If she gets stage fright during her entrances anymore:

"It gets worse."

Royce also answered questions about Friends and if she can sing or not. You can read more of the Q&A on her Twitter here.