The official WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view poster has been released, as seen below. The poster features RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch sitting on a throne with both of her belts.

"Becky 2 Belts" is slated to have two matches at the event. In addition to defending the RAW Women's Championship against Lacey Evans, Lynch will also try to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship as she faces Charlotte Flair.

The last time one person defended two singles titles on one show was at Night of Champions in 2015 when Seth Rollins attempted to walk away with both his U.S. title and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship intact. Rollins lost the U.S. title to John Cena, however successfully defended the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Sting later that night.

WWE Money In The Bank takes place on Sunday, May 19th at the XL Center in Hartford, CT.