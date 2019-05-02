It appears as if Dixie Carter might be working with WWE again for a project. The former TNA President posted the photos below of her flying to Stamford, Connecticut, which is where WWE headquarters are based.

In the first photo in Stamford Carter wrote, "Fun day filming TV." While it's not known what she was filming, she used #family which could be a tease that it involves EC3, who was her storyline nephew in TNA. She added the second post with an old photo of EC3 with the caption, "EC3 2019 For Champ."

Carter has been pretty quiet in the wrestling circles since selling the majority stake of TNA Wrestling to Anthem Sports and Entertainment in January of 2017. Her only televised wrestling-related appearance was for a WWE 24 documentary on Kurt Angle that aired in July of 2017.

Carter possibly filming for WWE again, as well as the tease of EC3, was discussed earlier today at the top of our WINCLY podcast earlier today. It can be heard in the embedded audio player at the bottom of this post.

