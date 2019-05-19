- Above, WWE will have a live Money in the Bank preview, beginning at 2 pm ET. The show will feature WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, and WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

- Last night at the Barclays Center, WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder (41-0-1, 40 KOs) knocked out Dominic Breazeale in the first round. As part of the Showtime Boxing commentary team, Mauro Ranallo got to make the call for the crushing hit, "Wilder hit Breazeale so hard, they are feeling it in Brazil! Mamma mia! What a KO!"

DEONTAY WILDER WITH THE 1ST ROUND KO! ?? pic.twitter.com/Ix1MkWyMaH — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 19, 2019

- According to the Twitter account, @WrestleVotes, as of yesterday the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match will open tonight's PPV and the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match will close it. It was noted Vince McMahon could easily change things up before tonight, but that was the original plan by the creative team.