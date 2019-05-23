WWE Stomping Grounds takes place on June 23 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. The venue's website is advertising the following matches for the event.

* Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Kevin Owens (WWE Championship)

* Seth Rollins (c) vs. Baron Corbin (WWE Universal Championship)

* Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE's PPV after that is Extreme Rules from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 14. The Wells Fargo Center is currently advertising the following lineup.

* Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler (WWE Championship)

* Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin (WWE Universal Championship Tables Match)

* Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre (2-on-1 Handicap Match)

* AJ Styles vs. TBA

* Plus: Becky Lynch, Randy Orton, and Elias