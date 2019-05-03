As seen above, the trailer for Seth Green's "Changeland" movie has been released. Randy Orton, who filmed his scenes in Thailand back in 2017, can be seen several times in the trailer. The movie features Green, Orton, Macaulay Culkin and Breckin Meyer. Orton plays a man named Martin.

The new synopsis for the film reads like this: "On the eve of his anniversary, Brandon (Green) discovers his wife is having an affair. Distraught and without hesitation he jumps on a plane with his childhood friend Dan (Meyer) on a prepaid trip to Thailand, that was intended to be a surprise trip for his wife. Once in Thailand, the pair go on a series of excursions and tours intended for a happy second-honeymooning couple. Brandon and Dan soon notice their friendship is more estranged than Brandon's marriage. Upon their journey they meet two eccentric tour guides Ian (Culkin) and Pen (Song) who show them the wonders of Thailand and bring the two friends back together through life, love, and good fun."

Green, a noted WWE fan and former RAW Guest Host, makes his writing and directorial debut with the movie. It will be released in theaters and On Demand on Friday, June 7.

In other Orton news, The Viper took to Twitter this week and reacted to the news of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg returning to the company for the Saudi Arabia show on June 7.

Responding to a tweet from Rusev, Orton commented on WWE spending $2 million to get Goldberg for the show. He wrote, "There goes another 2 million @Goldberg"

This tweet by Orton goes with the tweet he made earlier in the week to Bray Wyatt. Orton claimed WWE spent $2 million on Wyatt's fake insect graphics that were used during their WrestleMania 33 match. There's no word yet on how much Goldberg is making for the Saudi show but as noted, the Saudi events are big paydays for the talents and some of the top names are earning seven figures.

You can see Orton's tweet below: