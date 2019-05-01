- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Columbus, Ohio.

- A No DQ match between Mike Kanellis and Akira Tozawa has been announced for next Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode.

- As noted, Bray Wyatt took to Twitter on Tuesday and posted an in-character tweet where he said he forgives Randy Orton for what went down during their 2017 feud. Wyatt wrote, "A couple years ago @RandyOrton did some pretty bad stuff to me. He destroyed my temple, uncrowned me as The Champion of The World, caused my brother to abandon me and betrayed my trust. Worst of all... he didn't say he was sorry. BUT, I forgive you Randy Bo Banders!!"

Orton responded today and said Wyatt had WWE spend $2 million on the fake insects that were projected onto him at WrestleMania 33 during their match, which saw Orton capture the WWE Title.

He wrote, "You had WWE spend 2 million on photo projected bugs what you expect me to do @trailerparkboys bo f'n bandy over n out #houseofhorrors"

