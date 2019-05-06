- Above and below are preview clips for Tuesday's Miz & Mrs. episode on the WWE Network. Maryse uses Post-It notes to help Miz in his quest to learn French and Miz explains why he knows Maryse must be pregnant after he misinterprets a word she says in French.

- It was revealed during the recent WWE Q1 2019 earnings call that the company would have a strong presence at the NBCUniversal Upfronts (USA Network) and the Fox Upfronts in New York City on Monday, May 13. The NBCU presentation will take place at 10:30am ET from Radio City Music Hall. The Fox presentation to advertisers will take place later that day at 4pm ET from the Beacon Theater. It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstars are brought in for the presentations as WWE has RAW and the European tour that day.

- Randy Orton took to Twitter this afternoon and responded to some advice from John Cena. Cena wrote, "Beware those who think you owe them happiness at the expense of your own well being."

Orton responded, "Ah s--t. Did some marks hit you up for autographs at the airport again? #probablynot #chartersonly [laugh emoji]"

