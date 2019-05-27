Could former GFW tag team Reno Scum possibly be signing with WWE soon?

Adam Thornstowe of Reno Scum took to Twitter today to announce that he and Luster The Legend may sign WWE deals this week.

"Before it hits the dirty dirts....Legend and I may sign with WWE this week... Oi," he wrote.

There's no word yet on if WWE is actually negotiating with Reno Scum, but we will keep you updated.

The former ROH stars made their returns to Impact Wrestling earlier this year, but they have not appeared for any of the top indie promotions, including Impact, in a few months now. They currently hold the United World Tag Team Titles for Championship Wrestling From Hollywood.

You can see Thornstowe's tweet below: