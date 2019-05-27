WWE has announced that Rey Mysterio will be on next week's RAW to relinquish the WWE United States Title.

As we've noted, Mysterio won the title from Samoa Joe at WWE Money In the Bank on May 19, in a match that was cut short due to Joe's busted nose. The post-match attack from Joe to Rey went down as planned, but Rey suffered a separated shoulder.

WWE previously announced that a decision on the United States Title would be announced on tonight's show with Rey appearing, but it looks like they changed plans some time this afternoon. The decision will be finalized next Monday.

Joe appeared on tonight's show to confirm that he will be waiting for Rey to hand over the title to him next week. WWE has not said that Joe will be receiving the title.

Rey noted on Instagram last week that he has a separated AC joint in his left shoulder. He also said he's been having trouble lifting his arm, but he was doing physical therapy at The Lab in Riverside, CA in hopes of improving the range of motion.