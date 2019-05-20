- This week's WWE RAW saw The Lucha House Party's Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik fight off Lars Sullivan after he previously destroyed them at WWE Money In the Bank on Sunday. Above is post-RAW video of Cathy Kelley stopping LHP for comments. Kalisto says Lars needs to understand that respect is earned. They go on and call out Lars for a fight.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Albany, New York for this week's Main Event episode:

* Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka

* Cedric Alexander vs. EC3

WWE Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.



- It was announced on tonight's RAW that the fate of the WWE United States Title will be decided on next Monday's show. As noted, new champion Rey Mysterio was not booked for RAW because of the separated shoulder he suffered in the win over Samoa Joe at Money In the Bank. That injury was acknowledged on RAW. WWE also acknowledged how Rey won the match on a bad pin as Joe's shoulder wasn't down. Joe issued Rey a warning to do the right thing and hand the title over to him next week.

On a related note, Joe continues to mention Rey's son Dominick in his RAW promos. After Dominick watched Joe beat down his dad after the MITB win on Sunday, Joe tweeted a warning that indicated Dominick's involvement will continue.

Joe wrote, "There will be justice, lest the Son suffer the sins of the Father.."

You can see Joe's full tweet below: