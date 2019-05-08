Welcome to Wrestling INC's coverage of Ring of Honor War of the Worlds, streaming live via Fite.tv. Tonight's event takes place at the Buffalo Riverworks in Buffalo, New York. Feel free to follow along and sound off in the comments. Enjoy the show!

Show opens with a video package showcasing past ROH champions.

Ian Riccaboni and NWA National champion welcome us to War of the Worlds. They hype the evening's main event, which has been changed to Bandido versus Flip Gordon, as well as the rest of the card from top to bottom.

Alex Coughlin is out first for the opening contest. Ring announcer says that he represents the NJPW Dojo. His opponent...PJ Black...is out second. They shake hands before the bell.

PJ Black versus Alex Coughlin

Knuckle-lock to start. Black with a takedown and chinlock in succession. Coughlin manages to escape.He traps Black's ankle in a submission, then transitions over to a modified butterfly submission. Coughlin goes for an Indian deathlock but Black gets to the ropes. Headlock by Black. Coughlin bounces him off...huge shoulder tackle from Black. He picks him up...Coughlin lights him up with a big chop. Black responds with one of his own. Back and forth striking. Coughlin wins the exchange and traps Black in the corner. Black quickly switches positions and drops Coughlin with an elbow. Black applies a modified gory special, then shouts at the camera "chop me now!" More chopping from Coughlin...Black slows down his comeback with a saito back suplex. Black in control.

Black stomps Coughlin's hand, then lays into him with a big forearm. Coughlin fires off another chop but Black pounds him to the mat. Another forearm wakes Coughlin up. He hits three more chops...Black off the ropes...Coughlin with a dropkick. Black slides to the apron...sunset flip but Coughlin rolls through...gutwrench suplex with cover...Black gets a shoulder up. Black baits Coughlin into the corner...standing double-stomp. Black climbs for the 450...Coughlin slides away. Black takes Coughlin down with a springboard crossbody...superkick! Black climbs again...MOONSAULT DOUBLE-STOMP. Got em!

PJ Black wins by pinfall

Black and Coughlin shake hands honoring the "code of honor."

The next matchup is announced as the Women of Honor title match. Kate Carney, a local to Buffalo, is out first. The champ Kelly Klein is second.

Kelly Klein versus Kate Carney for the Women of Honor championship

Lights go out. The Allure (Angelina Love & Velvet Sky) comes out and kicks Riccaboni off commentary. They're calling the matchup with Cabana.

Match starts with Carney applying a headlock. Klein lands a few elbows but Carney throws her to the mat. Split-leg drop from Carney. Early cover...the champ kicks out. Waistlock from Carney, followed by a DDT. Another cover...Klein kicks out then rolls to ringside to recover. Carney in pursuit...she smashes Klein's head off the apron. Carney sets Klein up on the ring post...Klein moves and Carney hurts her shoulder. Back in the ring...Klein mounts some offense with huge rights and a fallaway slam. Klein tosses Carney into the turnbuckles...she charges...this time Carney moves. Carney hits a basement dropkick. Ground and pound. Carney climbs to the top...Klein meets her up there for a superplex but Carney knocks her off and jumps down. Klein nails a lariat. Attitude adjustment...Carney can't kick out.

Kelly Klein wins by pinfall to retain the Women of Honor championship

Klein hops on the microphone and calls out the Allure. "You three bi**hes wanna fight?" screams the champ. They all head down to the ring from the commentary table, but at the last moment they turn away. Klein poses with the title to end the segment.

Rhett Titus is out next. He flexes on the entrance path, then walks over to join Riccaboni and Cabana on commentary. Rhett calls himself the "Rhett-Express" before the next competitors make their way out for tag team action.

Clark Connors and Karl Fredericks, also representing the NJPW Dojo, are out first. They battle the Kingdom's TK O'Ryan and Vinny Marseglia, who are out second.

The Kingdom versus Karl Fredericks & Clark Connors

Connors and O'Ryan start. Connors with a vicious single-leg takedown. He lets O'Ryan up. Grapple...Connors forces O'Ryan into the corner. O'Ryan snatches on a headlock but Connors breaks the hold with a headscissor. They repeat the spot twice...Connors holds the headscissor on the third time. Back to their feet...high-angle takedown by Connor. He slaps O'Ryan in the back...O'Ryan doesn't like that. He chops Connors but it has no effect. Another. Connors fires off a combo of strikes of his own. Fredericks tags in. He lays into O'Ryan with a big chop. Eventually...O'Ryan tags out.

Marseglia brings Fredericks down and tears at his fingers. Fredericks shows off some nice mat wrestling to tie Marseglia up. Marseglia responds with a slap to Fredericks' face. The Kingdom go for a double-team...Fredericks gets the best of them...big powerslam to O'Ryan. Connors back in. Chop. Another. Double-team by the Young Lions. O'Ryan and Marseglia take advantage of a Connors mistake...double-flapjack onto Connors. The Kingdom wears him down with tandem offense. Connors gets tossed to the outside and Marseglia back suplexes him onto the apron. Back inside...O'Ryan with a lariat. Sleeper hold onto Connors. He breaks free but walks right into a boot from Marseglia. Powerslam and diving headbutt from the Kingdom nearly wins it. Connors musters up everything he has...spear! He tags in Fredericks!

Fredericks comes in hot. He nails Marseglia with a dropkick, then sets up O'Ryan in the opposing corner. Stinger splash onto both. Spinebuster from Fredericks. He transitions right into a Boston Crab. Marseglia punches him in the face...he refuses to break the hold! Pump kick from Marseglia. The Kingdom hit their finisher, the house of 1000 horses, on both the Young Lions for the victory.

The Kingdom wins by pinfall

Some trash-talk by the Kingdom before they leave.

STILL TO COME:

*Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) defend the ROH tag team titles against Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham

*Villain Enterprises (Brody King, PCO, and Marty Scurll) defend the ROH six-man tag team titles against the Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, and Jeff Cobb

*Bandido versus Flip Gordon

*RUSH versus Silas Young

*Lifeblood (Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams) versus Los Ingobernables de Japon (SANADA and EVIL)

*Shane Taylor versus Hikuleo



