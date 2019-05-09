Welcome to Wrestling INC's coverage of Ring of Honor War of the Worlds, streaming live via Fite.tv and Honor Club. Tonight's event takes place at the Ted Reeve Arena in Toronto, Canada. Feel free to follow along and sound off in the comments. Enjoy the show!

LIVE COVERAGE WILL BEGIN SHORTLY.

Tonight's Card:

*Alex Coughlin & Clark Conners & Karl Fredericks versus Bullet Club (Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Hikuleo)

*Jay Lethal versus Satoshi Kojima

*Jeff Cobb versus Shane Taylor versus Hirooki Goto versus Brody King in a Four Corner of Survival Match

*Yuji Nagata versus Silas Young

*Lifeblood (Mark Haskins & Tracy Williams) versus The Briscoes

*RUSH versus PJ Black

*Los Ingobernables de Japon (SANADA and EVIL) versus The Kingdom (TK O'Ryan and Vinny Marseglia)

*PCO versus Matt Taven for the ROH World Championship