According to PWInsider, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg is now working full-time on the WWE NXT brand. His official role and title haven't been confirmed yet though.

As it was reported earlier this month, James has been working at the Performance Center. He also made a cameo today on the WWE PC Combine, which is airing on the WWE Network.

Last month James stepped down as the co-lead writer of SmackDown Live. He quit the position because he was reportedly frustrated with Vince McMahon always making changes to the TV scripts.