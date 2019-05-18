Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Shinobi Shadow Squad's Cheeseburger & Ryan Nova (with Eli Isom) make their entrance. Coast To Coast's LSG & Shaheem Ali make their entrance. The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas) make their entrance from the bar area.

Shinobi Shadow Squad (Cheeseburger & Ryan Nova) vs. Coast To Coast (Shaheem Ali & LSG) vs. The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas)

Nova and LSG lock up. They exchange wrist-locks. LSG slams Nova to the mat with a waist-lock. LSG locks in a headlock on Nova. Nova sends LSG to the ropes. Nova hits a modified arm-drag on LSG. LSG goes for a Back Suplex, Nova flips out of it. Nova hits a neck-breaker on LSG. Later in the match, Cheeseburger and Nova both hit a pair of superkicks on Milonas. Bruiser clotheslines Nova.

Cheeseburger hits a splash from off the top turnbuckle to the outside on LSG and Ali at ringside. Bruiser strikes Cheeseburger as he attempts to get back into the ring. Nova connects with a knee strike to Bruiser. Nova runs towards Milonas in the corner, Milonas gets his boot up. Bruiser holds Nova for a Milonas to hit a Leg Drop on him from off the second turnbuckle. Milonas pins Nova for the win.

Winners: The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser)

A video package is shown hyping Matt Taven's ROH World Championship defense against Flip Gordon next week on ROH's 400th episode.

Some highlights are shown from last week's show.

Kenny King makes his entrance for an in-ring promo with assistance, as he sells being blinded by the Great Muta's mist at the G1 Supercard. King says that he should be the happiest guy in the room, but he's not. King talks about winning the Honor Rumble after entering at number one. King wants to be addressed as Kenny "Shawn Michaels" King. King strikes an HBK pose. King talks about eliminating Muta and Jushin Thunder Liger. King talks about getting sprayed by Muta's red mist. King says that he needs surgery because of the mist.

King talks about Matt Taven being his homie and how it's not uncommon for two kings to be friendly with one another. King says he's proud of Matt Taven. King says that Taven will eventually have to sit down with him like kings and discuss the terms of his surrender. King says that Taven is not his target. King questions how many people think Jay Lethal is a great wrestler. King says that he thinks Jay Lethal sucks. King says that when he can see again, he's putting both eyes on Lethal. King says that he's going to make Jay Lethal bend the knee.

Next week's ROH World Championship Match between Matt Taven and Flip Gordon is hyped.

Flex Simmons and Josh Woods make their entrances.

Flex Simmons vs. Josh Woods

Woods spears Simmons right away. Woods slams Simmons to the mat. Woods hits a Modified T-Bone Suplex on Simmons. Woods hits his Seismic Toss finisher on Simmons. Woods pins Simmons for the quick win.

Winner: Josh Woods

Quinn McKay interviews Josh Woods backstage. McKay questions what Woods has been up to. Woods says that it isn't about what he's been up to, it's about what he just did. Woods says that he's always been down to fight.

Shane Taylor and Bandido make their entrances.

Bandido vs. Shane Taylor

Bandido ducks a clothesline attempt by Taylor. Bandido kicks Taylor. Bandido connects with a forearm to Taylor. Taylor hits a Back Elbow on Bandido. Bandido hits a Back Elbow on Taylor. Bandido hits a Crescent Kick on Taylor. Taylor eventually slaps Bandido on the chest several times in the corner. Taylor sends Bandido to the opposite corner. Taylor runs towards Bandido, Bandido gets his boot up.

Bandido connects with an uppercut on Taylor. Bandido springboards to the top turnbuckle and hits a corkscrew cross-body on Taylor. Bandido lifts Taylor up on his shoulders and drops him into a knee strike. Bandido hits his 21-Plex finisher on Taylor. Bandido pins Taylor for the win.

Winner: Bandido

Bully Ray comes into the ring after the match. Ray runs towards Bandido. Bandido backflips over Ray from the second turnbuckle. Haskins and Williams come into the ring. The Soldiers Of Savagery attack Williams, Haskins and Bandido from behind. The Soldiers Of Savage continue assaulting Lifeblood. Ray questions if they are with Shane Taylor, Taylor denies it. Next week's show is hyped as this one comes to a close.