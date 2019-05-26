

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. ROH Television Champion Jeff Cobb, Rush and Jay Lethal make their entrances. ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO & Brody King) make their entrance.

ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match:

Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO & Brody King) (c) vs. Jeff Cobb, Rush & Jay Lethal

PCO locks in a headlock, Lethal sends him to the ropes. PCO strikes Lethal. Lethal locks in a headlock, PCO sends him to the ropes. Lethal dropkicks PCO. Lethal eventually hits an Elbow Drop from off the top rope on PCO. Scurll breaks a pin attempt by Lethal on PCO. Scurll hits a powerbomb on Rush. Scurll sling shots Rush into a strike by King. Scurll holds Rush for King to hit a running senton on him. Lethal ducks a clothesline attempt by Scurll. Lethal hits the Lethal Injection on Scurll. King catches Lethal on his shoulders during an attempted Lethal Injection. King hits a powerbomb on Lethal. PCO hits a Moonsault on Lethal. PCO pins Lethal for the win.

Winners: Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO & Brody King)

A video package is shown highlighting Flip Gordon's injury and return.

Highlights are shown of last week's closing segment.

Highlights are shown of the feud between Flip Gordon and ROH World Champion Matt Taven.

Flip Gordon and ROH World Champion Matt Taven (with TK O'Ryan) make their entrances.

ROH World Championship Match:

Matt Taven (c) vs. Flip Gordon

Taven shakes Gordon's hand. Gordon dropkicks Taven. Gordon strikes Taven several times. Gordon runs towards Taven, Taven dumps him over the top rope to the ring apron. Gordon hits an Ensiguri on Taven. Gordon monkey flips Taven across the win. Taven eventually hits a Superplex from off the turnbuckles on Gordon. Taven pins Gordon for a two count. Gordon hits a Pele Kick on Taven. Taven goes for a springboard, Gordon follows him and hits a Back Suplex from off the second rope. Gordon superkicks Taven. Gordon hits a Falcon Arrow on Taven. Gordon pins Taven for a two count. Taven powerbombs Gordon. Taven pins Gordon for a two count. Gordon hits a Cutter on Taven. Gordon ascends the turnbuckle. Balloons rise up from under the ring. Taven takes advantage of the distraction. Taven hits his Climax finisher from the corner. Taven pins Gordon for the win.

Winner: Matt Taven

