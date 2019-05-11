Current Ring of Honor World Six-Man Tag Team Champion and NWA Tag Team Champion PCO recently spoke with Busted Open. During the show, PCO cemented the value of storytelling in professional wrestling.

One third of Villain Enterprises, PCO emphasized that storytelling in professional wrestling will remain an important constant despite its many changes.

"I think the big thing about this businesses is living with changes with the evolution in the business," PCO said. "A lot of things are changing in this business, but one thing that will never change is the ability to tell a story - this is one thing that will never change."

Elaborating on those changes in professional wrestling, The French-Canadian Frankenstein hightlighted adaption as the key for success.

"If you don't accept the changes that are happening in this business, you can't progress," PCO said. "In order to progress, you have to change and adapt to the changes."

The seasoned veteran continued to reveal his hunger for new knowledge of the business while admitting to simultaneously stockpiling expertise and skill to pass forward to younger wrestlers.

"Most of the times, I'm listening to the younger generation. If I think it's important to put my two cents in, I will," PCO said. "But I've been picking up on brains. Like Bully Ray has a great mind for this business. There's a bunch of other guys behind the scenes that are incredible with ideas. For me it's a team effort. I'm trying to get as much from everybody like a big mastermind association. If I can incorporate any knowledge to someone who's not knowledgeable I'm trying to do it in order to be successful. I'm trying to put all the brains and all the elements possible in order to have the best advice in order to be successful."

PCO is a former WWE, TNA, WCW, ECW, IWA, and IWS performer but has been riding a successful reign since signing with Ring of Honor with Marty Scurll and Brody King in the stable Villain Enterprises.

