Tonight Ring of Honor's War of the Worlds took place in Grand Rapids with Jay Lethal, Yuji Nagata, Hirooki Goto, Jeff Cobb, and Satoshi Kojima defeated Bully Ray, ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor, Silas Young, Mark, and Jay Briscoe in the main event.

Below are the results from tonight's event:

* *Coast 2 Coast defeated Alex Coughlin & Karl Fredericks.

* Women of Honor Champion Kelly Klein defeated Stacy Shadows. (Women of Honor Championship Match)

* Dalton Castle defeated Cheeseburger and Clark Connors.

* The Kingdom defeated The Guerrilla of Destiny and Hikuleo.

* Flip Gordon defeated Rhett Titus.

* EVIL and SANADA defeated The Bouncers.

* Tracy Williams defeated Rush, Eli Isom, and PJ Black (Four Corners Match)

* ROH Champion Matt Taven defeated Mark Haskins.

* Jay Lethal, Yuji Nagata, Hirooki Goto, Jeff Cobb, and Satoshi Kojima defeated Bully Ray, ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor, Silas Young, Mark, and Jay Briscoe. (10-Man Tag match)

Tomorrow War of the Worlds will be in Chicago.