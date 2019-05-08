In what could be a WWE Wild Card Rule spoiler for the June 17 RAW episode, SmackDown Superstars Roman Reigns and Elias are now being advertised for a Handicap Match on the red brand show that night.

The Staples Center in Los Angeles is now advertising Reigns vs. Elias and Shane McMahon in a 1-on-2 Handicap Match for RAW that night. AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins are also advertised, likely as dark matches.

It should be noted that the WWE website has Reigns advertised for the SmackDown non-televised live event in nearby Palm Springs, CA that night. It's likely that WWE has not updated their listing for the Palm Springs show because the listing from the Staples Center is an updated advertisement. Palm Springs is about a two-hour drive from Los Angeles.

We noted earlier this week that the new WWE Wild Card Rule will likely lead to issues of false advertising at live events as late decisions on Wild Card Rule appearances are made for TV. Vince McMahon's new gimmick will see 4 RAW Superstars appear on SmackDown each week while 4 SmackDown Superstars appear on RAW each week. This is a direct response to NBCUniversal (USA Network) and Fox wanting more star power on each show to help bring the ratings back up. It was also reported that the Wild Card Rule will likely see Reigns often make appearances on both shows.

The June 17 RAW will be the final red brand show before the WWE Stomping Grounds pay-per-view on June 23 from Tacoma, WA. Reigns vs. Elias is scheduled to take place at the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view on May 19.