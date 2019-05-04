Roman Reigns announced earlier today on Twitter he will be appearing on this week's episode of RAW. Reigns was moved to SmackDown just over two weeks ago via the Superstar Shake-Up and is scheduled to face Elias at WWE Money in the Bank on May 19.

Reigns wrote, "I'm back on #SDLive, but I still have some business on #Raw. I'll see y'all Monday. #ProtectTheYard"

PWInsider reported WWE had postponed Monday's SmackDown live event in Corbin, Kentucky so they could send some SmackDown talent to RAW as they build towards the Money in the Bank PPV.

It's also likely he will be setting up a future feud, or some additional firepower is needed after last week's RAW had the lowest rating in the show's history for a non-holiday episode. The episode drew just 2.158 million viewers.

WWE has since retweeted Reigns, turning down his RAW appearance due to his status as a SmackDown Superstar.

"WWE officials have learned of Roman Reigns' desire to appear on Monday Night Raw, but as of now, and due to his obligations as a Smackdown Live Superstar, he will not be appearing on Monday Night Raw."