Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon is now official for WWE Super ShowDown.
The match was announced on tonight's RAW by Shane after Reigns issued a challenge.
Super ShowDown will take place on Friday, June 7 from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The special will air live on the WWE Network.
Below is the updated card for WWE's return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia:
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Andrade vs. "Demon King" Finn Balor
The Undertaker vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg
Triple H vs. Randy Orton
Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley
Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon
50-Man Battle Royal