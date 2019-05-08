As noted, WWE will have a strong presence at the NBCUniversal (USA Network) Upfronts and the Fox Upfronts in New York City on Monday.

There has been some speculation on which top Superstars might appear at the presentations because of the current WWE tour of Europe, but PWInsider reports that several big names will be representing the company in front of potential RAW and SmackDown advertisers, including Ronda Rousey.

The Bella Twins are scheduled to be at the NBCU Upfronts on Monday at Radio City Music Hall. There's no word yet on if anyone will be joining them, but it's likely. The NBUC Upfronts begin at 10:30am ET.

The Fox Upfronts will be loaded with WWE Superstars are Rousey, John Cena, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Big Show are scheduled to appear at the Beacon Theater later in the afternoon at 4pm ET. This would be Rousey's first appearance since the loss at WrestleMania 35.

There was talk of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan being used for the presentations, but his involvement has not been confirmed.

Next week's Upfronts could be a major deal for the world of pro wrestling as it has been rumored that Warner Media Group (Turner Sports) will present AEW at their Upfronts.