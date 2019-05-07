Ross and Marshall Von Erich have signed multi-year deals with MLW. The third-generation wrestlers will make their MLW on June 1st at Fury Road in Milwaukee.

"Signing with MLW is a big deal for us," 30 year-old Ross told Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. "They are the promotion that has allowed us to be with our dad, help out around the ranch, and still wrestle."

"We're able to continue the legacy," added Marshall, who is the younger brother. "It's humbling, we're honored, and it's the perfect timing—we've never been this ready for this big a stage before."

Ross and Marshall are the sons of the legendary Kevin Von Erich. Kevin and the Von Erich family were chronicled on an episode of Viceland's Dark Side of the Ring last week. The episode looked at the tragedy of the Von Erichs. All five of Kevin's brothers died premature deaths, three by suicide.

"The Von Erich name is not a burden," said Ross, who is the elder brother at 30. "We are grateful for our name, it's a blessing to be a Von Erich. God gave us the right equipment, and we're going to go out there and do our best."

MLW sent us the press release regarding their signing: