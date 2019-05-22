- Above is a bonus clip from this week's Miz & Mrs. episode, which was the spring finale. The clip shows Miz's dad George showing off his new tattoo, inspired by The Rock's Brahma Bull.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Dolph Ziggler deserves to be treated similarly to WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, who he will battle at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. As of this writing, 56% voted, "Yes. Ziggler has worked incredibly hard for 15 years and is deserving of similar opportunities to the ones Kofi Kingston has earned in recent months." The rest went with, "No. Kofi Kingston's relationship with the WWE Universe is unique, and Ziggler's attack of Kingston on SmackDown LIVE proves they are nothing alike."

- As noted, Ruby Riott is currently out of action after undergoing surgery to repair a bilateral injury on her right shoulder today. She will be undergoing surgery for the same injury on her left shoulder at a later date.

Riott took to Instagram after the surgery today and posted this photo. She wrote, "One down, one to go!"