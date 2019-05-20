- Above is a new promo for The Undertaker vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at the June 7 WWE Super ShowDown event from Saudi Arabia. Other matches confirmed for the show are Randy Orton vs. Triple H, Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley, Andrade vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion "Demon King" Finn Balor and a 50-Man Battle Royal.

- Footage from the recent WWE Performance Center Combine will air on the WWE Network this coming Sunday, May 26 at 12pm ET. The special is currently set to air for 8 hours and will feature WWE NXT Superstars competing in various events. Below is the synopsis:

"NXT Superstars put their strength, speed and athleticism to the test in a battery of competitive events."

- Rusev took to Twitter today and mocked Charlotte Flair picking up her ninth women's title win at WWE Money In the Bank last night. Flair won the SmackDown Women's Title from Becky Lynch but immediately lost it to Bayley, who cashed in her newly-won MITB briefcase.

Rusev wrote, "Wow when it's all said and done @MsCharlotteWWE will be 35 time world champ!!! The greatest superstar in the history of superstars. Teach me"

