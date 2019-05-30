- Above is the full WWE NXT "Target: Takeover" episode that was released on the WWE Network last night. This is the preview show for Saturday's "Takeover: XXV" event, featuring Adam Cole vs. NXT Champion Johnny Gargano, Io Shirai vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and more.

- The following book signings have been announced for Titus O'Neil. The former WWE 24/7 Champion will be signing copies of his "There's No Such Thing as a Bad Kid" autobiography that hits stores on August 6 from ECW Press and WWE.

* Sunday, August 4 at Barnes & Noble on N. Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa, FL

* Tuesday, August 6 at Bookends on Ridgewood Avenue in Ridgewood, NJ

- Rusev took to Twitter today to remind everyone that he is still the self-declared WWE TV Champion, which references a January 2016 tweet he made.

"Y'all have new titles but forgot that I'm still TV CHAMP #AndStill #TvChamp," Rusev wrote.

You can see Rusev's full tweet below: