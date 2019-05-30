- Above is the full WWE NXT "Target: Takeover" episode that was released on the WWE Network last night. This is the preview show for Saturday's "Takeover: XXV" event, featuring Adam Cole vs. NXT Champion Johnny Gargano, Io Shirai vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and more.
- The following book signings have been announced for Titus O'Neil. The former WWE 24/7 Champion will be signing copies of his "There's No Such Thing as a Bad Kid" autobiography that hits stores on August 6 from ECW Press and WWE.
* Sunday, August 4 at Barnes & Noble on N. Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa, FL
* Tuesday, August 6 at Bookends on Ridgewood Avenue in Ridgewood, NJ
- Rusev took to Twitter today to remind everyone that he is still the self-declared WWE TV Champion, which references a January 2016 tweet he made.
"Y'all have new titles but forgot that I'm still TV CHAMP #AndStill #TvChamp," Rusev wrote.
Y'all have new titles but forgot that I'm still TV CHAMP #AndStill #TvChamp pic.twitter.com/rviSlVdUGQ— Miro (@RusevBUL) May 30, 2019
. @LanaWWE go make history. And I did. I took the tv monitor. Therefore I'm the new TV CHAMPION— Miro (@RusevBUL) January 25, 2016