- WWE NXT UK Superstars will be featured on next Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode, which tapes from London, England. The following matches have been announced:

* Ligero vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese

* NXT UK Tag Team Champion James Drake vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Mark Andrews vs. Jack Gallagher in a Fatal 4 Way

The Singh Brothers vs. The Lucha House Party may also take place next Tuesday.

- As noted, last night's SmackDown saw Daniel Bryan and Rowan become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions by defeating The Usos. Shane McMahon originally planned to give the vacant titles to Bryan and Rowan, but The Usos came over from RAW for the night with the Wild Card Rule and had an issue with Bryan and Rowan being handed the titles without earning them.

Rusev took to Twitter after the show and apparently expressed frustration over not getting an opportunity to win the titles with partner Shinsuke Nakamura.

Rusev wrote, "What a great tag team tournament..... #SDLIVE"

