- Above, Rob Van Dam made his return to Impact on last night's show. RVD defeated Ethan Page after hitting the five-star frog splash.

- Also on last night's show, Maidson Rayne defeated Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyire (non-title match) for a second time in a row. This will likely lead to Rayne getting a title shot in the near future.

- Impact (partnering up with Tried-N-True Pro) will stream Salute to the Troops tonight at 8:30 pm ET on Impact's Twitch channel. The show will feature the new Impact World Champion Brian Cage, Johnny Impact, Sami Callihan, X-Division Champion Rich Swann, Madison Rayne, and others.

Salute to the Troops in association with @TriedNTruePro premieres TOMORROW at 8:30pm ET on Twitch! pic.twitter.com/HC7np9IBIb — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 10, 2019

- Below are the announced matches for next week's episode of Impact.

* Rich Swann vs. Michael Elgin

* Rosemary vs. Su Yung (Demon Collar Match)

* Killer Kross vs. Eddie Edwards

* Glenn Gilbertti returns.