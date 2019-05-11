- Above, Rob Van Dam made his return to Impact on last night's show. RVD defeated Ethan Page after hitting the five-star frog splash.
- Also on last night's show, Maidson Rayne defeated Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyire (non-title match) for a second time in a row. This will likely lead to Rayne getting a title shot in the near future.
.@MadisonRayne defeated the Knockouts Champion once again! @TheTayaValkyrie sure did tap out extremely fast. #IMPACT— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 11, 2019
?? - https://t.co/jyZYT6QL46 pic.twitter.com/d5rIcUo1RK
- Impact (partnering up with Tried-N-True Pro) will stream Salute to the Troops tonight at 8:30 pm ET on Impact's Twitch channel. The show will feature the new Impact World Champion Brian Cage, Johnny Impact, Sami Callihan, X-Division Champion Rich Swann, Madison Rayne, and others.
Salute to the Troops in association with @TriedNTruePro premieres TOMORROW at 8:30pm ET on Twitch! pic.twitter.com/HC7np9IBIb— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 10, 2019
- Below are the announced matches for next week's episode of Impact.
* Rich Swann vs. Michael Elgin
* Rosemary vs. Su Yung (Demon Collar Match)
* Killer Kross vs. Eddie Edwards
* Glenn Gilbertti returns.
NEXT WEEK on IMPACT! @GottaGetSwann vs. @MichaelElgin25 @WeAreRosemary vs. @realsuyung in a Demon Collar match @realKILLERkross vs. @TheEddieEdwards @TheRealDisco returns to IMPACT! #IMPACT pic.twitter.com/3CQf3SRxF2— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 11, 2019