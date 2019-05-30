- Courtesy of This Week In WWE, above is a new look at WWE and Foot Locker teaming up to create limited sneakers for Sasha Banks, The New Day and WrestleMania 35.

- It's interesting to note that Sami Zayn's AEW name-drop from Monday's WWE RAW segment with Corey Graves is still available for viewing in the RAW replay on the USA Network website and app.

As we've noted, WWE removed the mention from the segment that was uploaded to YouTube. There have been conflicting reports on whether or not the AEW mention was scripted for Sami to say, but one report noted that Vince McMahon "flipped out" backstage and was furious when Sami mentioned the new promotion.

- Kushida's undefeated streak continued on this week's WWE NXT episode as he defeated WWE 205 Live Superstar Drew Gulak in singles action. Since debuting at a live event back in early April, Kushida has just over a dozen non-televised wins and three TV wins over Gulak, Kona Reeves and Kassius Ohno. Below are a few shots from the match with Gulak: