- WWE issued an e-mail blast this afternoon to promote Roman Reigns' appearance on tonight's RAW from Cincinnati. As we've noted, the storyline began when Reigns announced that he would be opening tonight's RAW to handle some unfinished business. WWE then announced that the SmackDown Superstar would not be appearing, but Reigns insisted he will be there to open the show. WWE is pushing the fact that Reigns is "defying management" by appearing. Cathy Kelley previews tonight's show in this new video.

- WWE stock was up 1.59% today, closing at $87.16 per share. Today's high was $87.40 and the low was $83.62.

- WWE and World X-treme Wrestling C4, the promotion owned by WWE Hall of Famer Afa, are partnering for a big benefit show to raise money for former WWE Tag Team Champion Samu Anoa'i, who is currently battling stage 4 liver cancer.

The following names have been announced to appear: WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe, Kassius Ohno, WWE referee Shawn Bennett, WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes, Billy Kidman, Afa, Tommy Dreamer, Terri Runnels, Gene Snitsky, Manu and other members of the Anoa'i family. The event takes place on Wednesday, May 29 from the Mt. Ville Sports Center in Allentown, PA.

Below is a new promo and flyer for the event: