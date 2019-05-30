Former WWE Tag Team Champion Samu took to Facebook today and thanked everyone involved with the benefit show that was promoted by WWE and WXW-C4, the indie promotion owned by WWE Hall of Famer Afa. The benefit took place on Wednesday night in Allentown, PA and was held to raise money for Samu, who is currently battling stage 4 liver cancer.

WWE sent Kassius Ohno, Samoa Joe, Billy Kidman, WWE Hall of Famer Michael "PS" Hayes and others to the show. Samu thanked Vince McMahon and the WWE crew for everything they have done.

"I want to thank the WWE, Vince McMahon, and his entire crew for all they have done for me and for my family through the years and even as of yesterday," Samu wrote.

"So let me just say to the WWE, I have nothing but love and respect," he continued. "You are all my family. To Vince McMahon and his family, you did not hesitate to step in and help when my father bestowed my requests to you. I owe you and love you all. To the WWE boys who came, I have nothing but love and respect for you all taking the time out of your own lives to sit with me and help me through this. Words still can't express my gratitude."

Samu also thanked his son Lance Anoa'i, who helped run the event. Lance appeared on RAW earlier this week for the angle with cousin Roman Reigns, Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

"To my son Lance, in my eyes son you are the future," Samu wrote to his son. "It's just that simple. You acted so very professional and did exactly what you were taught to do yesterday. To sit and watch you take control of the evening and steer it in to such a successful show DAY was a very proud moment for me, not to mention seeing you on RAW which again brought tears to my eyes. You will succeed son. Do your part and your limits are endless."

You can read Samu's full post below: