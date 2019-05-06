Mandy Rose, Ember Moon, Sasha Banks and Bayley are currently the leading favorites to win this year's WWE Money In The Bank women's ladder match. Rose has the best odds at +300, followed by Moon (+325) and Banks (+340).

Banks has not been announced for the show. She was originally scheduled to be a part of the match, however was reportedly replaced by Dana Brooke, however they can always shoot an angle to put her back in. Banks has not appeared on WWE television since WrestleMania 35 after she reportedly tried to quit the company.

Drew McIntyre has the best odds for winning the men's Money In The Bank match at +170, followed by Andrade at +305. The odds get longer after that with Elias at +800 and Kevin Owens at +1000.

Becky Lynch is currently favored to defend both of her titles at the show, although she is a much bigger favorite in her match with Lacey Evans (-475) than with Charlotte Flair (-165). Seth Rollins is a -460 favorite in his WWE Universal Championship defense against AJ Styles. As of this writing, there are no odds for the Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens WWE Championship match, nor the Shane McMahon vs. Miz steel cage match.

Below are the current odds for the show. WWE Money In The Bank takes place on May 19, 2019, at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. As always, Wrestling Inc. will provide live coverage of the event.

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Seth Rollins (c) (-460) vs. AJ Styles (+320)

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Kevin Owens: No odds yet

WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Becky Lynch (c) (-475) vs. Lacey Evans (+325)

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Becky Lynch (c) (-165) vs. Charlotte Flair (+125)

MEN'S MONEY IN THE BANK LADDER MATCH

Drew McIntyre (+170) vs. Andrade (+305) vs. Finn Balor (+1000) vs. Baron Corbin (+1250) vs. Ali (+1250) vs. Ricochet (+1700) vs. Randy Orton (+1750) vs. Braun Strowman (+2300)

Other stars with odds not currently advertised for the match: Elias (+800), Kevin Owens (+1000), Cesaro (+1250), Roman Reigns (+1500)

WOMEN'S MONEY IN THE BANK LADDER MATCH

Mandy Rose (+300) vs. Ember Moon (+325) vs. Bayley (+400) vs. Alexa Bliss (+800) vs. Naomi (+1500) vs. Natalya (+1750) vs. Dana Brooke (+2250) vs. Carmella (+2300)

Other stars with odds not currently advertised for the match: Sasha Banks (+340), Ruby Riott (+1250), Liv Morgan (+1500)

STEEL CAGE MATCH

Shane McMahon vs. The Miz: No odds yet

Roman Reigns (-300) vs. Elias (+220)