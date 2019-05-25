WWE star Sasha Banks has been tweeting about AEW Double Or Nothing tonight, especially about the Women's Fatal 4-Way Match.

When Awesome Kong made a surprise appeareance, Banks wrote that she loved Awesome Kong.

At Double Or Nothing, the match was originally a Triple Threat Match that included Nyla Rose, Kylie Rae, and Britt Baker, then Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes came out to announce that the match was changed to a Fatal 4-Way, by adding Kong.

After the match ended (Baker won the match after pinning Rae), Banks wrote, "Congratulations ladies! I'm excited for women's wrestling!"

Before those tweets she wrote, "I Love Wrestling."

You can read her supportive tweets below:

I LOVE WRESTLING — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 26, 2019

I love awesome Kong ahhhhh — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 26, 2019