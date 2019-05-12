Sasha Banks posted a photo of herself and friend, Stella Kae, at Rage Ground LA where the two did some rage therapy by destroying a bunch of items in the room.

In the caption Banks wrote, "Here to destroy all negativity! #youholdyourpower." Kae also posted a seven minute video of the two getting to work by destroying bottles, a mirror, a printer, and other items.

As noted, Banks hasn't been in a WWE ring since she and Bayley dropped the WWE Women's Tag Titles to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35. Last month it was reported Banks had attempted to quit over WrestleMania weekend.

It was also reported she and Bayley were lying on the floor of the locker room at MetLife Stadium, "loudly making it known they were unhappy" about the decision to take the titles off them after a relatively short run. Earlier this month, Banks' husband and WWE seamster, Mikaze, denied those rumors on Twitter by writing, "FYI...No tantrum ever happened."

Banks is currently taking time off from WWE, and her future with the company is unknown.