Sasha Banks took to Twitter today and got fans to talking with a tweet that included lyrics from rapper Kendrick Lamar's "Dumb It Down" single.

Banks also included a photo from what appears to be a new photo shoot.

"I will conquer my biggest dreams. Once you open the cage, I bet that I'll spread my wings," she wrote, lyrics from Lamar.

Banks' WWE status has been up in the air since she reportedly tried to quit the company during WrestleMania 35 weekend.

You can see Banks' full tweet with another tweet on the photo shoot below: