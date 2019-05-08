It's now confirmed that Sasha Banks did not travel to Europe with the rest of the WWE RAW roster for the tour that kicks off today in Ireland.

We noted on Tuesday that WWE still had Banks listed for tonight's live event in Belfast, but that appeared to be an error because she's not listed for any other event on the tour, and she's not on the card for Wednesday's event that has been going around locally. Bayley was also listed for tonight's event by WWE, but she was backstage for last night's SmackDown in Louisville, KY.

It's interesting that Bayley was backstage and not used last night. As noted, WWE previously announced Bayley, Ember Moon and Carmella vs. Charlotte Flair, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville for last night's SmackDown episode. The match was changed late in the day and ended up being Deville and Rose going over Moon and Carmella, with no sign of Bayley or Flair.

Regarding Banks, PWInsider reports that she was scheduled earlier this week to film promotional material for the WWE 2K20 video game. There's no word yet on if Banks did the filming, or if her contract dispute with WWE kept her from it.

Banks has not appeared for WWE since losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 35. Her WWE future is up in the air after she reportedly tried to quit the company. You can read our latest backstage update on her status by clicking here.